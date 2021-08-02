Active COVID-19 cases triple in July in North Dakota; deaths, hospitalizations low during month

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota tripled in July, after falling dramatically in each of the previous two months.

Active cases on Monday were at 448 -- three times the figure on July 2. And the rise accelerated at the end of the month, with active cases nearly doubling in the last week. The rise last month came after decreases in active cases of nearly two-thirds each in June and May.

Nearly one-fourth of the active cases statewide are in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

Meanwhile, the 14-day rolling average test positivity rate surpassed 3% over the weekend, for the first time in two months. That's within the target range of less than 5%, but the rate has been climbing steadily since a recent low of 1.14% on July 3. The most recent 14-day rolling average, calculated Sunday and reported Monday, was 3.07%.

COVID-19 numbers are spiking around the country due in large part to the fast-spreading delta variant. North Dakota's Health Department confirmed 25 new cases from 473 tests completed Sunday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 5.36%.

