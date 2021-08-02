Active COVID-19 cases triple in July in North Dakota; deaths, hospitalizations low during month

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota tripled in July, after falling dramatically in each of the previous two months.
Active cases on Monday were at 448 -- three times the figure on July 2. And the rise accelerated at the end of the month, with active cases nearly doubling in the last week. The rise last month came after decreases in active cases of nearly two-thirds each in June and May.
Nearly one-fourth of the active cases statewide are in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.
Meanwhile, the 14-day rolling average test positivity rate surpassed 3% over the weekend, for the first time in two months. That's within the target range of less than 5%, but the rate has been climbing steadily since a recent low of 1.14% on July 3. The most recent 14-day rolling average, calculated Sunday and reported Monday, was 3.07%.
COVID-19 numbers are spiking around the country due in large part to the fast-spreading delta variant. North Dakota's Health Department confirmed 25 new cases from 473 tests completed Sunday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 5.36%.
The newly confirmed virus cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 111,699, with 109,712 recoveries, 1,539 deaths and 4,398 hospitalizations. No new virus-related deaths were confirmed over the weekend. Only 11 were reported all month. Thirteen COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Monday, up two from Friday. The daily number of hospitalizations in July changed little, fluctuating between seven and 18. As a comparison, the pandemic high was 332 last Nov. 16.
North Dakota health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against the coronavirus to get a shot, to help stem another pandemic spike in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
About 647,900 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 95,600 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 49.4% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 19.1% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. In North Dakota there were 20 counties in those two categories on Monday afternoon, including Burleigh-Morton, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.