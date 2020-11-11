Active COVID-19 cases top 11,000 in North Dakota; 12 deaths reported

The climb in coronavirus cases across North Dakota showed no sign of slowing Wednesday as the state set its eighth consecutive daily record for active cases, reaching 11,656.

Active cases have more than doubled in the past month, according to state data.

Another 12 North Dakotans have died with COVID-19, including residents in their 80s and 90s from Burleigh, Cass, McHenry, Mountrail, Nelson, Ramsey, Ransom, Stutsman and Ward counties, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. The state's virus death toll is 686.

The health department reported 1,039 new cases Wednesday for a daily positivity rate of 18.17%, as calculated by the state.

Burleigh County had 116 new cases and Morton County had 38. Cass County, home to Fargo, had the most at 341, and Ward County, home to Minot, also reported a significant number at 137.