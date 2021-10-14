Active COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000 in North Dakota; hospitalizations rise above 200

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota crept back above 4,000 on Thursday, hospitalizations climbed over 200 again, and the state reported four more virus-related deaths.
The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard showed 633 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, with active cases statewide rising to 4,001 after staying below the 4,000 mark for four days. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties declined for a seventh straight day, however, to 832.
The four newly confirmed deaths brought North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 1,662. Twenty deaths have been reported in just the past three days. The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the death total for Burleigh County on the dashboard has increased by two this week, to 223, while the total for Morton County has remained unchanged, at 105.
There were 202 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, up 19 from Wednesday and only the second time this year that the total surpassed 200. The first time was Monday. Only about 8% of staffed inpatient beds statewide were available Thursday.
The most recent state data showed 172 available staffed inpatient beds and 14 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had three available general care beds but no ICU beds; Sanford Health had no available beds listed in either category.
Sanford Health Bismarck incoming President and CEO Todd Schaffer said Oct. 7 that the hospital anticipated its peak of COVID-19 patients to last around a week to 10 days, based on internal modeling. A graph of that peak would look more like a hill than a mountain, he said.
Chief Medical Officer Chris Meeker on Thursday said the medical center's modeling has been fairly accurate during the recent case surge fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Modeling had the hospital reaching about 50 cases in Bismarck, and there were 47 COVID-19 patients earlier this week, Meeker said. He anticipates the modeling to continue to remain accurate.
Meeker said some of what concerns him is the high positivity rate in Burleigh County and the surrounding region.
"Until we see that number start to go down, we know that COVID-19 is going to remain in our community," he said.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in the Bismarck-Mandan region, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Thursday morning, Sanford Bismarck had 43 COVID-19 patients, five of whom were in intensive care. Three were on ventilators. Four patients were in the emergency department, one was in labor and delivery and one patient was in the pediatric unit.
COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations all have been rising for three months due to delta.
The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate reported dropped slightly for a third straight day but remained just under 8%, well above the state target of less than 5%.
North Dakota has had 140,186 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with 134,523 recoveries and 5,600 hospitalizations.
More information
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 54.3% of eligible North Dakota adults and 32.2% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all but four of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.