Active COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000 in North Dakota; hospitalizations rise above 200

Sanford Health Bismarck incoming President and CEO Todd Schaffer said Oct. 7 that the hospital anticipated its peak of COVID-19 patients to last around a week to 10 days, based on internal modeling. A graph of that peak would look more like a hill than a mountain, he said.

Chief Medical Officer Chris Meeker on Thursday said the medical center's modeling has been fairly accurate during the recent case surge fueled by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Modeling had the hospital reaching about 50 cases in Bismarck, and there were 47 COVID-19 patients earlier this week, Meeker said. He anticipates the modeling to continue to remain accurate.

Meeker said some of what concerns him is the high positivity rate in Burleigh County and the surrounding region.

"Until we see that number start to go down, we know that COVID-19 is going to remain in our community," he said.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in the Bismarck-Mandan region, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.