Active COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000 in North Dakota; 3 more deaths reported

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota on Wednesday surpassed 4,000, with more than one-fifth of them in Burleigh County.
Meanwhile, the state's pandemic death toll on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard increased by three for the second consecutive day, hitting 1,610.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh's total on the dashboard Wednesday rose by two, to 215, after increasing by one the previous day. Morton's total of 104 was unchanged.
Health officials reported 830 new COVID-19 cases from 11,362 tests processed Tuesday, and calculated a positivity rate of 7.85%.
The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate surpassed 7% for the first time since mid-December. The state target is a rate under 5%. The percentage has been rising since a recent low of about 1% in early July due to the highly contagious delta variant of the virus.
Active COVID-19 cases totaled 4,030 statewide and 1,138 in Burleigh-Morton. Burleigh continued to lead the state, with 856 active cases.
There have been 131,399 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with 125,759 recoveries and 5,183 hospitalizations. There were 128 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals Wednesday, down seven from the previous day.
The most recent state data showed 203 available staffed inpatient beds and 12 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had two available staffed inpatient beds and no ICU beds; Sanford Health had no available beds listed in either category.
Booster shots
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health announced Wednesday that it's providing booster doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends booster doses for people who had their second Pfizer shot at least six months ago and are:
- 65 or older
- 18 or older with underlying medical conditions
- 18 or older and working or living in a high-risk setting
Public Health hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinics at its 500 E. Front Ave. location each week. People can call 701-355-1540 to schedule an appointment for a booster dose, or go online at www.ndvax.org. Booster doses may be given at the same time as a flu shot.
The booster doses are different from a third round of vaccinations made available in August for certain people with severely weakened immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients.
Only Pfizer vaccine recipients can get a booster dose. State health officials anticipate the federal government will issue guidance in the future for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots. Data is not yet available to suggest that a person should mix vaccine brands.
More information
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 53.2% of eligible North Dakota adults and 30.5% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Eddy, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in the high risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.