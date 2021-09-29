Active COVID-19 cases surpass 4,000 in North Dakota; 3 more deaths reported

The booster doses are different from a third round of vaccinations made available in August for certain people with severely weakened immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients.

Only Pfizer vaccine recipients can get a booster dose. State health officials anticipate the federal government will issue guidance in the future for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots. Data is not yet available to suggest that a person should mix vaccine brands.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 53.2% of eligible North Dakota adults and 30.5% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the CDC. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Eddy, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in the high risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.