Active COVID-19 cases surge to new record in North Dakota amid omicron wave

Active COVID-19 cases soared to a pandemic high in North Dakota on Saturday, increasing by more than 10% for a fourth straight day and reaching 11,991.

That eclipsed the previous record of 11,656 active cases reported Nov. 11, 2020 -- more than 14 months ago, before the availability of vaccines.

The highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus is pushing the surge. The state's 14-day rolling test positivity rate hit 19.39% -- meaning nearly one out of every five tests over the past two weeks has been positive. It was an eighth straight day of a new pandemic high for the rate.

The state target for that rate is less than 5%. The rate reported on Dec. 19, the day omicron was first confirmed in North Dakota, was 5.98%.

While omicron is causing COVID-19 cases to spike, hospitalizations and deaths have not followed on a similar trajectory.

COVID-19 hospitalizations on Saturday fell for a second straight day, to 159. As a comparison, there were 139 hospitalizations reported on Dec. 19. The most ever reported during the pandemic was 332 on Nov. 16, 2020.

The most recent state data showed about 8.5% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 7.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had six open general care beds and two available ICU beds; Sanford Health had no staffed inpatient beds available but one open ICU bed.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard showed two new virus-related deaths. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties did not change Saturday, at 287 and 136, respectively. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, also remained the same, at 299.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 210,478 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, including 2,503 confirmed from 14,545 tests handled Friday, with 196,418 recoveries, 7,300 hospitalizations and 2,069 deaths.

Records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.7% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 57.9%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 45.7% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency this month also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 14.8% of state residents in that age group have received a third dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

