Active COVID-19 cases stable in North Dakota; hospitalizations fall

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota remained stable on Thursday, and state health officials reported another drop in coronavirus-related hospitalizations.

The 3,544 active cases reported on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard were up only slightly from Wednesday and remained significantly down from the pandemic high of 11,991 reported Jan. 22, at the height of the omicron variant wave that is now waning.

The state's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate has fallen daily the past two weeks and was at 13.93 Thursday. The state target is less than 5%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 12 from Wednesday, to 124. The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 6% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had four open general care beds and two available staffed ICU beds; Sanford Health had two staffed inpatient beds but no ICU beds.

Health officials confirmed three more virus-related deaths. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged, at 291 and 139, respectively. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, rose by one, to 318.

There have been 233,538 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 227,848 recoveries, 7,665 hospitalizations and 2,146 deaths.

More information

North Dakota has one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data shows 65% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.3%.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older; 47.4% of North Dakota adults and 19.3% of adolescents have received one, according to state data.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.