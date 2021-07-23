Active COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have climbed by one-third since the beginning of the week, and they've doubled in Burleigh-Morton counties in that time span.
The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 241 active cases statewide, with 66 of them in the Bismarck-Mandan region.
The state also confirmed 43 new virus cases -- the second-highest daily total since June 10. The highest in the last six weeks was 48 cases confirmed Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are trending upward across the country, and health experts blame the new fast-spreading delta variant. An estimated 83% of new cases in the U.S. are tied to the variant that was first detected in India last December, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky.
Delta was first detected in North Dakota in late June, and there are now 25 documented cases. Actual cases are almost certainly much higher, as only as a small percentage of tests are put through genomic sequencing, the lab process through which variants are determined.
The new virus cases identified Friday were from 1,623 tests completed Thursday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 2.72%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 2%. That's still well within the target range of less than 5%, but the 14-day average has been climbing steadily through July.
The Health Department has confirmed 111,170 virus cases during the pandemic, with 109,391 recoveries, 1,538 deaths and 4,376 hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported Friday. Thirteen COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital, unchanged from the previous day.
Health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot, to stem another pandemic spike.
About 639,750 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 93,900 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 48.9% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 18.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
Delta webinar
The Health Department will host a live webinar on the delta variant Tuesday with Dr. Paul Carson, infectious disease specialist and professor of public health at North Dakota State University, and state Immunization Director Molly Howell.
This public webinar will be livestreamed at noon Central time at health.nd.gov/deltawebinar. People can submit questions in advance in the event “Q&A” tab.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.