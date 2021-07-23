Active COVID-19 cases rising rapidly in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have climbed by one-third since the beginning of the week, and they've doubled in Burleigh-Morton counties in that time span.

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Friday showed 241 active cases statewide, with 66 of them in the Bismarck-Mandan region.

The state also confirmed 43 new virus cases -- the second-highest daily total since June 10. The highest in the last six weeks was 48 cases confirmed Tuesday.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are trending upward across the country, and health experts blame the new fast-spreading delta variant. An estimated 83% of new cases in the U.S. are tied to the variant that was first detected in India last December, according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky.

Delta was first detected in North Dakota in late June, and there are now 25 documented cases. Actual cases are almost certainly much higher, as only as a small percentage of tests are put through genomic sequencing, the lab process through which variants are determined.