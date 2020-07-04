Active COVID-19 cases rising in Bismarck-Mandan area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active COVID-19 cases are rising in the Bismarck-Mandan area as 57 new cases were reported statewide Saturday.

Burleigh County gained 12 cases and now has 111 active COVID-19 cases, accounting for one-fourth of the state’s active cases. Morton County had one new case reported Saturday and now has 30 active cases, North Dakota Department of Health figures show.

Statewide, there were 411 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday. Cass County reported 28 new cases and has an active total of 138.

Other new cases were reported in the counties of Grand Forks, McHenry, Mountrail, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Ward and Williams.

No new deaths were reported Saturday, leaving the state’s death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began at 80.

Twenty-two additional recoveries were reported within the last day, bringing the total recovered to 3,288. Twenty-two people are currently hospitalized, an increase of two from the day before.

A total of 4,437 tests were handled on Saturday.

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is planning a public testing event for Tuesday at the Bismarck Event Center, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or until supplies run out. All ages are welcome.