Active COVID-19 cases rise in North Dakota, but hospitalizations drop

Active cases of coronavirus in North Dakota jumped again on Saturday, nearing a new all-time high, but hospitalizations dropped significantly from the previous day.

The state Department of Health reported a total of 123 new cases in 22 counties, raising the state total since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March to 8,444, with 7,161 recoveries and 121 deaths. No new deaths were reported Saturday.

Active cases of coronavirus statewide rose by 27 to 1,162, just short of the all-time high of 1,166 on Monday. The recent steady rise has coincided with the reopening of the economy, more gatherings of people and increased public testing. The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 178,145, and total tests number 391,731.

The new cases included 18 in Burleigh County and just five in Morton. The combined total for the state's new hot spot was the third-lowest for the two counties this month. Burleigh County continued to lead the state in active cases, however, at 271. Morton was third, at 114.

Stark County was second in active cases, at 128. The county that's home to Dickinson has seen a sharp increase in cases in the past week, but it had just two new confirmed cases on Saturday.