Active COVID-19 cases rise back above 3,000 in North Dakota; 9 new deaths reported

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota crept back above 3,000 on Tuesday, and state health officials reported nine more virus-related deaths.

Active cases dropped below 3,000 over the weekend for the first time since mid-September, but they totaled 3,037 on Tuesday, after the state reported 672 newly confirmed cases on its virus dashboard. There were 523 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties.

The new deaths brought the state's pandemic toll to 1,861. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were not immediately updated.

There were 160 COVID-19 hospitalizations around the state, down three from Monday. About 9% of staffed inpatient beds were available statewide and about 8% of intensive care unit beds were open, according to the most recent state data. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had four available staffed general care beds and two ICU beds; Sanford Health Bismarck had eight open inpatient beds and no ICU beds.

There have been 159,373 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, with 154,475 recoveries and 6,349 hospitalizations. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths have spiked since late summer with the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The shortage of hospital beds also is due in part to staffing shortages and people catching up on medical procedures delayed earlier in the pandemic.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 56.9% of eligible North Dakota adults and 34.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated; 7.8% of children 5-11 have received an initial vaccine dose. Shots for that age group are just getting underway. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Cavalier, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.