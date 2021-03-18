 Skip to main content
Active COVID-19 cases rise again in North Dakota; hospitalizations remain stable
Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota rose for a third straight day on Thursday, though state health officials reported no new deaths and stable hospitalizations.

Active cases statewide have risen by 154 since Monday, to 773. They've risen by 18 this week in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 89 on Thursday.

The state's pandemic death toll remained at 1,459, and current coronavirus-related hospitalizations stayed at 16.

The Health Department reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, calculating a positivity rate of 2.71% from 6,178 tests completed Wednesday. Since the onset of pandemic a year ago, there have been 101,403 confirmed cases, 99,171 recoveries and 3,905 hospitalizations.

More than 317,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, to about 190,000 people. Some vaccines require two doses.

More information

All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.

The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus

