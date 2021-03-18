Active COVID-19 cases rise again in North Dakota; hospitalizations remain stable

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota rose for a third straight day on Thursday, though state health officials reported no new deaths and stable hospitalizations.

Active cases statewide have risen by 154 since Monday, to 773. They've risen by 18 this week in Burleigh-Morton counties, to 89 on Thursday.

The state's pandemic death toll remained at 1,459, and current coronavirus-related hospitalizations stayed at 16.

The Health Department reported 121 new COVID-19 cases, calculating a positivity rate of 2.71% from 6,178 tests completed Wednesday. Since the onset of pandemic a year ago, there have been 101,403 confirmed cases, 99,171 recoveries and 3,905 hospitalizations.

More than 317,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state, to about 190,000 people. Some vaccines require two doses.

