Active COVID-19 cases rise above 200 in Bismarck region; no new deaths again statewide

Active cases of COVID-19 in the Bismarck region have climbed above 200 for the first time in two months, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations statewide are continuing a steady rise.

On the flip side, the state Health Department on Thursday did not report a virus-related death for the 12th time in the past 13 days. North Dakota's pandemic death toll remains at 1,468.

State officials reported 201 new COVID-19 cases from 8,813 tests handled Wednesday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of a relatively low 3.42%. Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in March 2020, there have been 104,364 confirmed cases, with 101,660 recoveries and 3,989 hospitalizations.

Thirty-three virus patients remained in a hospital Thursday. The number has been rising since late last month, when it was in the teens. But state data show there are more than 2,000 available staffed beds across the state.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Active COVID-19 cases rose again, to 1,236 statewide and to 213 in Burleigh-Morton counties. That's the highest local number since Jan. 18, when there were 239 active cases.