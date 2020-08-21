Active COVID-19 cases reach new high in North Dakota

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of COVID-19 have surpassed 500 in Burleigh-Morton and 1,500 in North Dakota, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

Health officials also reported the deaths of two more people with COVID-19 -- a Benson County woman in her 50s and a Burke County woman in her 70s. Both had underlying medical conditions. It was the first such death recorded in Burke County, in the northwestern part of the state. The two deaths brought the state total to 132.

The department reported 232 new COVID-19 cases in 29 counties, raising the statewide total since the start of the pandemic to 9,474. Active cases rose to 1,501, a new daily high for the state.

The new cases included 73 in Burleigh County and 18 in Morton County. Burleigh continues to lead the state in active cases, with 394. Morton remains fifth, with 113. The region has developed into a hot spot with the reopening of the economy, increased gatherings of people and more public testing. A task force formed two weeks ago to address the spike was meeting again Friday.

More free public drive-thru testing is planned in the area next week -- from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday; and from 1-3 p.m. at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan on Wednesday.