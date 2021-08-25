Active COVID-19 cases reach high this year in North Dakota; Burleigh has 200th death

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have reached their highest point this year, and Burleigh County has recorded its 200th coronavirus-related death.
Active cases on the state's coronavirus dashboard Wednesday were at 1,843, up 9% from the previous day and up 50% from a week ago. They have increased eightfold in the past month. State health officials say the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving the spike, particularly among the unvaccinated.
Nearly one-fourth of the active cases are in Burleigh and Morton counties. State data showed just one available staffed inpatient bed and one ICU bed at Sanford Health hospital in Bismarck, and no beds in either category at CHI St. Alexius Health.
Statewide, there were 206 available staffed inpatient beds and 28 ICU beds -- numbers similar to a year ago when virus numbers were increasing toward pandemic highs. There were 53 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the state Wednesday, down five from Tuesday but also on par with last year at this time.
The majority of people hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.
The state Health Department on Wednesday also reported two more coronavirus-related deaths for a second straight day. They raised North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 1,555. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths, but Burleigh County's death total on the dashboard rose by one, to 200. Morton County's total stayed at 102.
The dashboard showed 364 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases from 6,659 tests completed Tuesday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 5.72%. The 14-day rolling average test positivity reached 5.98% -- the 35th consecutive day the rate has stayed the same or increased. The state's target range is a 14-day rate of less than 5%.
The new cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 115,668, with 111,270 recoveries and 4,570 hospitalizations.
Health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot, to help stem the rapid rise in cases. About 675,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 100,100 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.4% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 22.6% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but nine of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories, with most in the high category. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.