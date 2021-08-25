Active COVID-19 cases reach high this year in North Dakota; Burleigh has 200th death

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have reached their highest point this year, and Burleigh County has recorded its 200th coronavirus-related death.

Active cases on the state's coronavirus dashboard Wednesday were at 1,843, up 9% from the previous day and up 50% from a week ago. They have increased eightfold in the past month. State health officials say the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus is driving the spike, particularly among the unvaccinated.

Nearly one-fourth of the active cases are in Burleigh and Morton counties. State data showed just one available staffed inpatient bed and one ICU bed at Sanford Health hospital in Bismarck, and no beds in either category at CHI St. Alexius Health.

Statewide, there were 206 available staffed inpatient beds and 28 ICU beds -- numbers similar to a year ago when virus numbers were increasing toward pandemic highs. There were 53 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the state Wednesday, down five from Tuesday but also on par with last year at this time.