Active COVID-19 cases plummet in North Dakota over weekend; no new deaths confirmed

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped significantly over the weekend, and no new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in the state.

The state's COVID-19 dashboard on Monday showed 45 new cases, raising the pandemic total to 108,526, with 106,209 recoveries and 1,499 deaths.

Active cases statewide stood at 818, down from 979 on Friday. There were 208 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, down from 239 on Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Testing typically drops off over the weekend. The state on Monday calculated a positivity rate of 7.48% on 714 tests completed Sunday.

Forty-one virus patients remained in a hospital on Monday. That number has been fairly consistent for about three weeks. There have been a total of 4,180 COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota during the pandemic.