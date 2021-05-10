Active COVID-19 cases plummet in North Dakota over weekend; no new deaths confirmed

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped significantly over the weekend, and no new coronavirus-related deaths were confirmed in the state.
The state's COVID-19 dashboard on Monday showed 45 new cases, raising the pandemic total to 108,526, with 106,209 recoveries and 1,499 deaths.
Active cases statewide stood at 818, down from 979 on Friday. There were 208 active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties, down from 239 on Friday.
Testing typically drops off over the weekend. The state on Monday calculated a positivity rate of 7.48% on 714 tests completed Sunday.
Forty-one virus patients remained in a hospital on Monday. That number has been fairly consistent for about three weeks. There have been a total of 4,180 COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota during the pandemic.
About 561,100 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 83,400 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. Nearly 43% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated. The percentage has not risen significantly the past two weeks.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.