Active COVID-19 cases near 1,000 in North Dakota; 2 more deaths reported

Data from North Dakota's Health Department on Thursday showed another big jump in active COVID-19 cases, along with two new deaths that brought the state's pandemic death toll to 1,545.
The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the state's virus dashboard remained unchanged Thursday, at 198 and 102, respectively.
Active virus cases in North Dakota rose to 927 -- an increase of one-third from Sunday. There were 205 active cases in Burleigh-Morton. The cases statewide and in the two counties have jumped sharply in recent weeks as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has spread around the country.
The state Health Department confirmed 151 new virus cases from 5,150 tests completed Wednesday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 3.1%. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate stood at 4.32%. It is still within the target range of less than 5%, but it has stayed the same or increased for 22 consecutive days.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 112,894 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 110,422 recoveries and 4,445 hospitalizations. Thirty-one COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Thursday, up seven from the previous day and the highest total in 10 weeks.
About 659,800 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 97,500 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 49.9% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 20.4% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. In North Dakota there are 33 counties in those two categories, including Burleigh-Morton, both of which are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.