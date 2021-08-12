Active COVID-19 cases near 1,000 in North Dakota; 2 more deaths reported

Data from North Dakota's Health Department on Thursday showed another big jump in active COVID-19 cases, along with two new deaths that brought the state's pandemic death toll to 1,545.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but Burleigh and Morton counties' death totals on the state's virus dashboard remained unchanged Thursday, at 198 and 102, respectively.

Active virus cases in North Dakota rose to 927 -- an increase of one-third from Sunday. There were 205 active cases in Burleigh-Morton. The cases statewide and in the two counties have jumped sharply in recent weeks as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has spread around the country.

The state Health Department confirmed 151 new virus cases from 5,150 tests completed Wednesday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 3.1%. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate stood at 4.32%. It is still within the target range of less than 5%, but it has stayed the same or increased for 22 consecutive days.

