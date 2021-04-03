Active COVID-19 cases keep rising in Bismarck region

Active cases of COVID-19 in the Bismarck region increased for a sixth straight day on Saturday.
Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties stood at 170, up 13 from Friday and up 57 from a week ago. Active cases statewide also have jumped dramatically in the past couple of weeks, though they were relatively stable on Saturday at 1,212.
The Health Department reported 120 new virus cases from 2,175 tests, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 6.97%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in March 2020, there have been 103,577 confirmed cases, with 100,899 recoveries, 1,466 deaths and 3,951 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations rose by three on Saturday, to 26. No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for an eighth straight day.
Kirby Kruger, director of the Health Department's Disease Control Division, attributes the recent spike in virus cases to pandemic fatigue, spring weather and public gatherings. The state is urging people to limit the size of Easter gatherings.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.