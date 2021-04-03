Active COVID-19 cases keep rising in Bismarck region

Active cases of COVID-19 in the Bismarck region increased for a sixth straight day on Saturday.

Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties stood at 170, up 13 from Friday and up 57 from a week ago. Active cases statewide also have jumped dramatically in the past couple of weeks, though they were relatively stable on Saturday at 1,212.

The Health Department reported 120 new virus cases from 2,175 tests, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 6.97%.

Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in March 2020, there have been 103,577 confirmed cases, with 100,899 recoveries, 1,466 deaths and 3,951 hospitalizations. Current hospitalizations rose by three on Saturday, to 26. No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for an eighth straight day.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kirby Kruger, director of the Health Department's Disease Control Division, attributes the recent spike in virus cases to pandemic fatigue, spring weather and public gatherings. The state is urging people to limit the size of Easter gatherings.

More information