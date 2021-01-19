Active COVID-19 cases keep dropping; state vaccine effort still among tops in nation per capita

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have dropped by nearly one-third over the past week, and in Burleigh-Morton they've declined by more than one-fourth in that span.
Active cases reached 1,234 statewide and 205 in Burleigh-Morton on Tuesday, according to the state Health Department. Testing has dropped off in recent weeks, but some state officials and medical experts attribute the sharp drop in cases mainly to a mask mandate and enforced business restrictions that were lifted Monday.
Local governments and school districts are still free to enact mask mandates, and many have, including Williston. A mandate approved by the city commission in early November is being continued until further notice. There is no penalty for noncompliance, though law officers can enforce trespassing laws in removing violators at the request of business or property owners.
“While our COVID-19 numbers for Williams County remain under 100, until more vaccines are distributed, it is important that we continue to keep what has worked in place,” Mayor Howard Klug said in a statement Tuesday.
Neither the North Dakota League of Cities nor the state Health Department tracks how many communities have local mask requirements. No local governments in the Bismarck-Mandan area have a mask mandate that is still in force. Bismarck Public Schools and Mandan Public Schools both continue to require masks on school grounds. The Legislature also is keeping its mask requirement.
Many businesses also require employees and customers to be masked. The North Dakota Grocers Association on Tuesday urged state residents to follow city or store policies requiring masks. Some people view mask requirements as an infringement on personal freedom.
Health officials on Tuesday reported 138 new COVID-19 cases from 3,810 tests handled Monday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of a relatively low 4.24%.
There have been 96,071 positive cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic last March, with 93,451 recoveries, 3,719 hospitalizations and 1,386 deaths. Hospitalizations on Tuesday rose slightly to 88, and two new deaths were reported.
Vaccine update
The state has received 76,275 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and administered 61,094 doses, or 80%, according to the state's vaccine dashboard, which is updated weekly on Tuesdays. About 9,300 doses have been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties.
Vaccinations in the state began Dec. 14. Both vaccines require two doses, weeks apart; 6.6% of North Dakotans age 16 and older had received their first dose as of Thursday. Just over 1% had received their second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.
North Dakota's rate of total doses administered as of Friday -- 6,090 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking site. Only South Dakota, Alaska and West Virginia are higher.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.