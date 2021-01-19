Active COVID-19 cases keep dropping; state vaccine effort still among tops in nation per capita

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have dropped by nearly one-third over the past week, and in Burleigh-Morton they've declined by more than one-fourth in that span.

Active cases reached 1,234 statewide and 205 in Burleigh-Morton on Tuesday, according to the state Health Department. Testing has dropped off in recent weeks, but some state officials and medical experts attribute the sharp drop in cases mainly to a mask mandate and enforced business restrictions that were lifted Monday.

Local governments and school districts are still free to enact mask mandates, and many have, including Williston. A mandate approved by the city commission in early November is being continued until further notice. There is no penalty for noncompliance, though law officers can enforce trespassing laws in removing violators at the request of business or property owners.

“While our COVID-19 numbers for Williams County remain under 100, until more vaccines are distributed, it is important that we continue to keep what has worked in place,” Mayor Howard Klug said in a statement Tuesday.