Active COVID-19 cases keep dropping; North Dakota among top states for administering vaccines

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota declined again Tuesday, coming close to dropping below 1,000 for the first time since last summer.

The state Health Department reported 135 new cases statewide but also 157 new recoveries, putting active cases at 1,008, including 175 in Burleigh-Morton counties. Officials also reported the deaths of four more people with COVID-19, including a Burleigh County man in his 60s, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,415. The new deaths were the first reported since Saturday.

The state has confirmed 96,874 coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota last March, with 94,584 recoveries and 3,752 hospitalizations. The number of people still hospitalized on Tuesday dropped by two, to 48.

The department calculated the daily positivity rate on 3,626 tests handled Monday at 4.37%.

Vaccine update

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

North Dakota had received 93,475 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday and administered 81,379 doses, or 87%, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. About 11,700 doses had been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties.