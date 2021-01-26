Active COVID-19 cases keep dropping; North Dakota among top states for administering vaccines

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota declined again Tuesday, coming close to dropping below 1,000 for the first time since last summer.
The state Health Department reported 135 new cases statewide but also 157 new recoveries, putting active cases at 1,008, including 175 in Burleigh-Morton counties. Officials also reported the deaths of four more people with COVID-19, including a Burleigh County man in his 60s, raising the state's pandemic death toll to 1,415. The new deaths were the first reported since Saturday.
The state has confirmed 96,874 coronavirus cases since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota last March, with 94,584 recoveries and 3,752 hospitalizations. The number of people still hospitalized on Tuesday dropped by two, to 48.
The department calculated the daily positivity rate on 3,626 tests handled Monday at 4.37%.
Vaccine update
North Dakota had received 93,475 total doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines as of Monday and administered 81,379 doses, or 87%, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. About 11,700 doses had been administered in Burleigh-Morton counties.
Vaccinations in the state began Dec. 14. Both vaccines require two doses, weeks apart; 8% of North Dakotans age 16 and older had received their first dose as of Monday. Just over 2% had received their second dose. The Pfizer vaccine is federally recommended for people age 16 and older; the Moderna vaccine for those 18 and older.
North Dakota's rate of total doses administered as of Monday morning -- 9,873 people per 100,000 population -- remains among the highest rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tracking site. Only Alaska and West Virginia are higher.
More information
All North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.