Active COVID-19 cases jump again in North Dakota; 4 more deaths reported

The state in the past eight days has reported 16 deaths. As a comparison, 11 were reported in all of July. Deaths don't necessarily occur on the day they're reported, as death certificate filings can take up to 10 days under state law.

The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate was 6.4%. The rate has been above the state target of less than 5% for three straight weeks, after falling to a recent pandemic low of 1.05% on July 5.

COVID-19 hospitalizations remained stable Wednesday, at 100. But hospital capacity remains a concern around North Dakota, with less than 10% of staffed beds available. State data showed 195 available staffed inpatient beds and 15 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had four available staffed inpatient beds and CHI St. Alexius Health had two. Neither had any available ICU beds listed.

North Dakota has confirmed 124,047 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, with 119,232 recoveries and 4,922 hospitalizations.

