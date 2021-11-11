Active COVID-19 cases jump again in North Dakota; 2 more deaths reported

North Dakota's Health Department on Thursday reported another big jump in active COVID-19 cases, and two more deaths.

Active cases have risen by about one-fourth since the start of the workweek, to 3,865, with 726 of them in Burleigh and Morton counties.

The state's coronavirus dashboard on Thursday showed 631 newly confirmed cases statewide. The 14-day rolling average positivity rate of tests remained above 7%, where it has been for a month. The state target is less than 5%.

The new deaths brought the pandemic toll to 1,804. The total for October -- the fourth-deadliest month for North Dakota during the pandemic -- is 162. Death records can be filed up to 10 days from the date of death under state law.

The Health Department no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one Thursday, to 246, while Morton County's stayed the same, at 120.

COVID-19 hospitalizations around North Dakota rose slightly, to 146. About 7.5% of staffed inpatient beds were available statewide and about 3% of intensive care unit beds were open, according to the most recent state data. Sanford Health Bismarck and CHI St. Alexius Health continued to have no available beds listed in either category.

North Dakota has confirmed 154,049 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with 148,380 recoveries and 6,128 hospitalizations.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 56.2% of eligible North Dakota adults and 34% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated; 2.8% of children 5-11 have received an initial vaccine dose. Shots for that age group are just getting underway. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.