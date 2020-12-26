Active COVID-19 cases increase; hospitalizations fall

The North Dakota Department of Health reported 133 new COVID-19 cases Saturday for a total of 2,329 active cases in the state. That is an increase of eight active cases since the Department of Health reported virus numbers on Thursday.

There are 13 new cases in Burleigh County, 27 in Cass County, eight in Grand Forks County, seven in Morton County, six in Stark County and seven in Ward County.

Since March, 91,355 people have tested positive for COVID-19.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The department also reported four new deaths as of Thursday: a Burleigh County woman in her 90s, a Grand Forks County man in his 40s, a Williams County man in his 40s and a Williams County woman in her 80s. The number of people who have died of COVID-19 stands at 1,264.

The number of hospitalizations is down 11 since Thursday, bringing the the total to 111.

Seventy-three people have newly recovered from the virus, which makes the total recoveries 87,762.

The department reported 3,219 tests Saturday, with a positivity rate as calculated by the state at 4.54%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,295,611 tests have been conducted.

As of Thursday, 12,990 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. Nearly 5,000 Moderna doses and just over 8,000 Pfizer doses have been given. Health care workers and long-term care residents and staff have been prioritized for vaccination.

Reach Sam Nelson at 701-250-8264 or sam.nelson@bismarcktribune.com.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.