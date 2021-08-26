Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota top 2,000; AARP urges booster shot plan

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota topped 2,000 on Thursday, virus-related hospitalizations jumped, and state health officials confirmed another death for a third consecutive day.
Meanwhile, the Health Department announced an addition to its coronavirus dashboard, and an organization that advocates for the older population is calling for a clear state plan on vaccine booster shots.
Cases have been rising steadily in recent weeks due mainly to the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus.
The dashboard on Thursday showed 363 new COVID-19 cases from 7,118 tests processed Wednesday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 5.51%. The 14-day rolling average test positivity rate surpassed 6%, well above the state's target of less than 5%. That rate has been rising for five weeks.
Active cases statewide rose to 2,006 -- the most since Christmas, and the fourth straight day of an increase of at least 9%. There were 438 active cases in Burleigh-Morton, by far the most this year.
One new death brought North Dakota's pandemic death toll to 1,556. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed virus-related deaths, but Burleigh County's total on the dashboard increased by one, to 201. Morton County's total was unchanged, at 102.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by nine, to 62. State data showed 182 available staffed inpatient beds and 22 available intensive care unit beds statewide, on par with beds available a year ago as the state moved toward pandemic highs in hospitalizations late in the year. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one available staffed bed and one ICU bed, and CHI St. Alexius Health had none in either category.
Nearly all of the COVID-19 patients in the state are people who are not fully vaccinated against the virus, according to the Health Department.
Jamestown Regional Medical Center announced Wednesday that it is again restricting visitors due to the spike in virus cases. Restrictions include only one visitor per patient.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, North Dakota has had 116,022 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 112,460 recoveries and 4,589 hospitalizations.
Health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot, to help stem the rapid rise in cases. About 677,200 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 100,400 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 50.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 22.8% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The North Dakota Medical Association, which represents doctors, the North Dakota Nurses Association, the North Dakota Hospital Association and the North Dakota Long Term Care Association this week issued a public letter urging people to get vaccinated.
"COVID-19 is quickly surging, and we need your help to keep it from spiraling out of control," the groups said.
Paul Carson, an infectious disease specialist and professor of public health at North Dakota State University, said data from several countries show that the vaccines have been less effective at preventing symptomatic infection after the delta variant emerged. However, the vaccines "still hold up quite well" against hospitalization and death, he said.
While fully vaccinated people can become infected, they are significantly less likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease than those who are not fully vaccinated, Carson said.
Natural immunity to COVID-19 is thought to wane after 90 days, while immunity from vaccines lasts longer. State data show a peak in reinfection three to four months after the state's peak in cases at the end of 2020, according to Health Department Epidemiologist Benjamin Schram. Carson said that someone who has antibodies from catching the disease should still get vaccinated.
The most reinfection cases have been recorded in Burleigh and Cass counties, with 175 and 173 cases, respectively, and about 35% occurred in people ages 20 to 39, according to the Health Department.
The agency on Thursday introduced a new section on its virus dashboard that tracks breakthrough cases of the disease. A breakthrough case occurs when someone who is fully vaccinated tests positive. Someone is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after they receive their final dose. The data will be updated daily along with the rest of the dashboard.
Booster shots
AARP is urging Gov. Doug Burgum to develop "a comprehensive rollout plan" for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots that "communicates clear information to the public and prioritizes older Americans."
U.S. health officials last week announced plans to dispense booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection against the coronavirus, according to The Associated Press. The doses could begin next month.
AARP State Director Josh Askvig in a recent letter to Burgum said that many older North Dakotans "were left confused and frustrated" by the initial vaccine rollout, and that some who were homebound "were left for weeks without an option to get vaccinated."
"These problems cannot be repeated," Askvig wrote. "We believe now is the time to revisit what worked well with the initial rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines in North Dakota and what did not work well. We urge you to develop a comprehensive state plan for booster shots that builds on identified best practices."
Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said the initial vaccine rollout in North Dakota “was one of the smoothest in the nation.”
State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell during a Monday news conference urging unvaccinated people to get a shot said the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet next week to discuss booster doses, and more information should be available after.
"The Department of Health and our partners are currently planning to administer booster doses," she said.
State Health Officer Nizar Wehbi said pop-up vaccination clinics "will be ramping up in a more coordinated way as we start talking about a third dose as well as booster shots."
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized third doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine only for certain people with severely weakened immune systems, such as organ transplant recipients. For everyone else, the Biden administration is planning for boosters starting in the fall, but the FDA is evaluating that question separately.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. All but eight of North Dakota's 53 counties are in those two categories, with most in the high category. Burleigh and Morton both are in the high category, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.