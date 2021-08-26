Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota top 2,000; AARP urges booster shot plan

The North Dakota Medical Association, which represents doctors, the North Dakota Nurses Association, the North Dakota Hospital Association and the North Dakota Long Term Care Association this week issued a public letter urging people to get vaccinated.

"COVID-19 is quickly surging, and we need your help to keep it from spiraling out of control," the groups said.

Paul Carson, an infectious disease specialist and professor of public health at North Dakota State University, said data from several countries show that the vaccines have been less effective at preventing symptomatic infection after the delta variant emerged. However, the vaccines "still hold up quite well" against hospitalization and death, he said.

While fully vaccinated people can become infected, they are significantly less likely to be hospitalized or die from the disease than those who are not fully vaccinated, Carson said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Natural immunity to COVID-19 is thought to wane after 90 days, while immunity from vaccines lasts longer. State data show a peak in reinfection three to four months after the state's peak in cases at the end of 2020, according to Health Department Epidemiologist Benjamin Schram. Carson said that someone who has antibodies from catching the disease should still get vaccinated.