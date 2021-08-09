Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota surpass 700

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have surpassed 700, a level not seen since mid-May.
The 706 active cases statewide reported Monday on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard were nearly triple the number just three weeks ago. Cases have been spiking in the state and around the nation as the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant takes hold.
Burleigh-Morton counties had 194 active cases on Monday, 2 ½ times the level of late July.
The Health Department confirmed 57 new virus cases statewide from 681 tests processed Sunday -- a typically low weekend level of testing.
Officials calculated a positivity rate of 8.73%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 3.97%. The 14-day rate is within the target range of less than 5%, but the rate has risen or remained unchanged for 19 straight days.
The new cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 112,393, with 110,145 recoveries, 4,418 hospitalizations and 1,542 deaths. No new deaths were reported over the weekend or on Monday. COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday were at 20, up two from Friday.
About 655,700 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 96,900 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 49.7% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 19.9% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. In North Dakota there are 28 counties in those two categories, including Burleigh-Morton, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.