Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota surpass 700

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have surpassed 700, a level not seen since mid-May.

The 706 active cases statewide reported Monday on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard were nearly triple the number just three weeks ago. Cases have been spiking in the state and around the nation as the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant takes hold.

Burleigh-Morton counties had 194 active cases on Monday, 2 ½ times the level of late July.

The Health Department confirmed 57 new virus cases statewide from 681 tests processed Sunday -- a typically low weekend level of testing.

Officials calculated a positivity rate of 8.73%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 3.97%. The 14-day rate is within the target range of less than 5%, but the rate has risen or remained unchanged for 19 straight days.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The new cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 112,393, with 110,145 recoveries, 4,418 hospitalizations and 1,542 deaths. No new deaths were reported over the weekend or on Monday. COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday were at 20, up two from Friday.