Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota surpass 600; hospitalizations starting to rise

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota surpassed 600 on Thursday, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached their highest point in seven weeks.

Active cases have not been above 600 since May. They've increased rapidly in the past two weeks -- nearly tripling -- and hit 624 on Wednesday, with 161 in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's virus dashboard.

COVID-19 numbers are spiking around the country, driven by the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. North Dakota health officials confirmed 117 new virus cases from 3,402 tests completed Wednesday, and calculated a positivity rate of 3.59%.

The state calculated a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 3.61%. That rate has risen or remained unchanged for 15 consecutive days, though it remains within the target range of less than 5%.

Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in March 2020, there have been 112,050 confirmed cases, with 109,885 recoveries, 1,541 deaths and 4,412 hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported Thursday.

