Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota surpass 600; hospitalizations starting to rise

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota surpassed 600 on Thursday, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations reached their highest point in seven weeks.
Active cases have not been above 600 since May. They've increased rapidly in the past two weeks -- nearly tripling -- and hit 624 on Wednesday, with 161 in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's virus dashboard.
COVID-19 numbers are spiking around the country, driven by the highly contagious and fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus. North Dakota health officials confirmed 117 new virus cases from 3,402 tests completed Wednesday, and calculated a positivity rate of 3.59%.
The state calculated a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 3.61%. That rate has risen or remained unchanged for 15 consecutive days, though it remains within the target range of less than 5%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in March 2020, there have been 112,050 confirmed cases, with 109,885 recoveries, 1,541 deaths and 4,412 hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported Thursday.
Twenty-one COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Thursday -- the fifth straight day of an increase. Hospitalizations haven't been that high since 25 reported on June 17. However, the total is still well below the pandemic high point of 332 on Nov. 16.
About 651,300 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with 96,200 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 49.6% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 19.5% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
The CDC recommends that people wear masks in public indoor settings in areas with substantial or high COVID-19 transmission. That's calculated based on new cases per capita and testing results. In North Dakota there are now 24 counties in those two categories, including Burleigh-Morton, according to the agency's COVID-19 data tracker website.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html. For information on county-level virus transmission risks, go to https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.