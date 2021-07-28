Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota surge; 9 counties fall under new mask guidance

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota on Wednesday surpassed 300 for the first time in more than six weeks, continuing a steady recent rise.
The statewide level of 353 was a jump of 61 from Tuesday and nearly double the level two weeks ago. It's still well below the pandemic high of 11,656 active cases reported Nov. 11, but health officials worry the new fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus could lead to another pandemic spike.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are trending upward across the country, a rise health experts attribute to delta and to vaccine holdouts. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas where virus transmission is "substantial" or "high."
Nine North Dakota counties including Burleigh fall into those categories, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The others are Divide, Dunn, Logan, McLean, Mountrail, Oliver, Sheridan and Ward.
Logan, Mountrail and McLean are in the "high" transmission category; the other counties are under "substantial." Morton County is in the "moderate" category, as are other North Dakota counties with large cities: Cass, Grand Forks, Stark, Ward and Williams. More than half of the state's 53 counties remain in the "low" category.
Active COVID-19 cases in Bismarck-Morton on Wednesday totaled 94, the highest level since 100 reported June 10. Active cases in the two counties were as low as 29 just two weeks ago.
Neither Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health Director Renae Moch nor state Health Department spokesman Paul Teeple immediately commented on whether those agencies would issue any public guidance to the nine counties that fall under the CDC's new mask guidance.
More daily data
The Health Department on its coronavirus dashboard Wednesday confirmed 81 new cases of COVID-19 from 2,465 tests processed Sunday. It was the highest daily total in two months.
State officials calculated a positivity rate of 3.37%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 2.49%. That's within the target range of less than 5%, but the 14-day average has been climbing steadily since a recent low of 1.14% on July 3.
The newly confirmed virus cases brought North Dakota's pandemic total to 111,411, with 109,520 recoveries, 1,538 deaths and 4,391 hospitalizations. No new deaths were reported Wednesday. Eighteen COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital; that figure has been relatively stable this week.
Health officials are urging people who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 to get a shot, to stem another pandemic spike.
More than 643,500 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 94,700 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 49.3% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 18.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.