Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota surge; 9 counties fall under new mask guidance

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota on Wednesday surpassed 300 for the first time in more than six weeks, continuing a steady recent rise.

The statewide level of 353 was a jump of 61 from Tuesday and nearly double the level two weeks ago. It's still well below the pandemic high of 11,656 active cases reported Nov. 11, but health officials worry the new fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus could lead to another pandemic spike.

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are trending upward across the country, a rise health experts attribute to delta and to vaccine holdouts. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in areas where virus transmission is "substantial" or "high."

Nine North Dakota counties including Burleigh fall into those categories, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The others are Divide, Dunn, Logan, McLean, Mountrail, Oliver, Sheridan and Ward.