Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota remain stable; hospitalizations tick up

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota remained relatively unchanged Thursday, but hospitalizations increased again and state health officials reported two more virus-related deaths.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard showed 2,190 newly confirmed virus cases from 12,342 tests handled Wednesday. North Dakota's reported 14-day rolling test positivity rate rose to a new pandemic high, 19.69%. The state target is less than 5%. The highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus is driving the surge this month.

Active cases stood at 7,793. They rose to a record 11,991 over the weekend but have now remained below 8,000 for four straight days.

The newly confirmed deaths brought the state's pandemic toll to 2,090. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties did not change, at 289 and 136, respectively.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 10 from Wednesday, to 169. The total has fluctuated in January, with a high of 173 reported Tuesday and a low of 115 reported on two different days earlier in the month.

The most recent state data showed about 8% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 3% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had one open general care bed and Sanford Health had four; neither hospital had any available staffed ICU beds.

Since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 218,960 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 209,077 recoveries and 7,409 hospitalizations.

Records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Tuesday showed 64.8% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults; 46.3% of North Dakota adults have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data. The federal agency this month also recommended that adolescents ages 12-17 receive boosters as well. North Dakota's vaccine dashboard shows 16.4% of state residents in that age group have received a third dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in that risk category wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.