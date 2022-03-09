Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota remain below 400; 4 more deaths confirmed

Newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota on Wednesday remained below 100 for a fifth straight day, and active cases continued to linger just below 400.

The state's coronavirus dashboard showed four more virus-related deaths, bringing the pandemic toll to 2,218. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged, at 301 and 142, respectively.

COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide remained unchanged at 56. The two hospitals in Bismarck had a total of 11 staffed inpatient hospital beds available and six intensive care unit beds open.

There have been 238,955 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020, including 96 reported Wednesday. The daily positivity rate from 4,850 tests handled Tuesday was 2.31%, and the 14-day rolling test positivity rate continued falling at 3.63%, below the state target of less than 5%.

Active virus cases Wednesday totaled 398 statewide, with 111 in Burleigh-Morton.

There have been 236,339 pandemic recoveries statewide and 7,838 hospitalizations.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

More information

Federal data shows 65.2% of adults in North Dakota being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.7%. The national averages are 75.1% and 69.3%, respectively. COVID-19 booster shots are recommended for people 12 and older. North Dakota's booster rate is 41.6%, compared to 45.7% nationally.

County-level COVID-19 risks determined by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found at https://bit.ly/3Clifrq. Burleigh and Morton counties both are considered at medium risk.

Go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available. Information on free public testing and free test kits is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. More detailed pandemic information is at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus and https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.

