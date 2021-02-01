Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota remain below 1,000; no new deaths for 2nd straight day

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota on Monday remained under 1,000, after dropping below that mark over the weekend for the first time since August.

State health officials also reported no new coronavirus-related deaths for the second straight day.

The Health Department reported 45 new COVID-19 cases from 973 tests handled Sunday, and calculated a daily positivity rate of 5.45%. Testing typically drops over the weekend.

The new cases brought the state's pandemic total to 97,683, with 95,308 recoveries, 1,422 deaths and 3,782 hospitalizations. Hospitalizations on Monday were at 47, down three from Sunday. Active cases stood at 953, with 159 in Burleigh-Morton counties.

The two counties that are home to Bismarck-Mandan averaged just 27 new cases per day in January, compared with daily averages of 63 in December and 209 in November. Active cases in the two counties at the end of November were eight times higher than they are now.

