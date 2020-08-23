Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota reach new high for 4th straight day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Active cases of coronavirus in North Dakota hit a new high for a fourth straight day on Sunday, according to the state Department of Health.

Officials reported 1,676 active cases, including 412 in Burleigh County and 116 in Morton County. Burleigh continued to lead the state, and Morton remained sixth.

The department also reported a 136th death related to COVID-19 -- a man in his 70s from Rolette County with underlying medical conditions. It was the second death reported in that northeastern county this weekend.

Officials reported 140 new cases in 16 counties, including 28 cases in Burleigh and eight in Morton. That brought the state total to 9,876, with 8,064 recoveries and 501 hospitalizations. Fifty-two people remained in the hospital, down one from the previous day.

The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 190,885, and total tests number 432,725, including 4,517 tests processed Saturday.

Free public drive-thru testing is planned from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m at the Bismarck Event Center on Tuesday; and from 1-3 p.m. at Dacotah Speedway in Mandan on Wednesday.