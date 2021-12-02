Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota hit 2-week high; 9 more deaths confirmed

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota on Thursday rose to their highest point in two weeks, and the state's pandemic death toll surpassed 1,900.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard showed 599 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, 3,383 active cases with 545 in Burleigh-Morton counties, and nine new deaths.

Those deaths brought the pandemic total to 1,907, with 114 in November. Filing of official death certificates can take up to 10 days under state law.

The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh-Morton counties were not immediately updated Thursday.

The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate, at 7.58%, was the highest in six weeks, and continued to be well above the state target of less than 5%.

There have been 163,565 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 158,275 recoveries and 6,528 hospitalizations.

Active hospitalizations rose by two from Wednesday, to 167. The most recent state data showed about 7% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 6% of intensive care unit beds open. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had no available staffed general care beds but one open ICU bed. Sanford Health Bismarck had no available beds listed in either category.

The onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus in late summer has driven the spike in COVID-19 data in North Dakota in recent months. State health officials are now monitoring for the arrival of the new omicron variant, which scientists are still studying to determine its potential impacts. Much remains unknown, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart the vaccine.

The first U.S. omicron case was documented Wednesday in California, in a vaccinated traveler who had recently traveled to South Africa. A second case was identified in Minnesota on Thursday.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the variant was found during its surveillance program in a specimen from a state resident who had recently traveled to New York City, The Associated Press reported.

The department said the Hennepin County man had been vaccinated. He developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. His symptoms have subsided.

The person attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from Nov. 19-21, health officials said.

More information

The vaccine dashboard shows 57.3% of eligible North Dakota adults, 35% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group and 2% of children ages 5-11 are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. About 15% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, but the dashboard does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Grant and Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.