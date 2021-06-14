Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota fall below 300

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have fallen below 300 for the first time in about a year.

The total stood at 286 on Monday, with 75 in Burleigh-Morton counties. The two-county total was the lowest in three months.

Only eight new coronavirus cases were confirmed, according to the state's virus dashboard. The state calculated a positivity rate of 2.88% from 355 tests processed Sunday. Testing typically drops off over the weekend. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Sunday stood at 2.6%, well within the target range of less than 5%.

There have been 110,440 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota during the pandemic, with 108,634 recoveries, 1,520 deaths and 4,328 hospitalizations. No new deaths were confirmed Monday. Twenty-two COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital, unchanged from the previous day.