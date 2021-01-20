Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota fall below 1,200; software glitch influences hospitalization data

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped below 1,200 on Wednesday, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations in the state were lowered dramatically due to the discovery of a software issue.

Hospitalizations fell from 88 to 55 -- a level not seen since early last fall. The state Health Department said the adjustment was made after officials resolved a problem with the flow of data from caseworkers to the state's reporting system.

Health officials reported 158 new COVID-19 cases from 6,308 tests handled Tuesday, calculating a daily positivity rate of a relatively low 3%. There have been 96,222 cases since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota last March, with 93,658 recoveries, 3,723 hospitalizations and 1,387 deaths, including one new death reported Tuesday.

Active cases statewide dropped by 57, to 1,177. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties fell to 184. The last time they were below 200 in the area was late last summer.

