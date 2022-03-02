Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota fall below 1,000; 5 more deaths reported

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota on Wednesday dropped below 1,000 for the first time in nearly seven months.

The total of 868 on the Health Department's coronavirus dashboard was the lowest reported total since 860 last Aug. 11. About one-fourth of the current statewide cases are in Burleigh-Morton counties.

The state's 14-day rolling test positivity rate declined to 5.11%. That rate has been moving steadily toward the state target of less than 5% since topping out at a reported 19.69% in late January during the height of the recent wave of the highly contagious omicron variant of the virus, which has now tailed off nationwide.

The Health Department reported five more virus-related deaths. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death totals for Burleigh and Morton counties were unchanged, at 299 and 142, respectively. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, rose by one, to 328.

Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by eight, to 60. The most recent state data showed about 10.5% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 17.5% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had 15 open general care beds and six available ICU beds; Sanford Health had two inpatient beds and two ICU beds.

There have been 238,354 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota during the pandemic that began two years ago this month, including 150 new cases reported Wednesday. There have been 235,287 recoveries, 7,807 hospitalizations and 2,199 deaths.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests that recently became widely available are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

Pandemic records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data shows 65.2% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.6%. The national averages are 75% and 69.1%, respectively.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older. In North Dakota, 41.6% of people in that age group have received a booster. The national rate is 45.3%.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0