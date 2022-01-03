Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota drop sharply over weekend; test positivity rate still high

Confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped to their lowest level since late summer as testing tailed off over the New Year's holiday weekend, and no new virus-related deaths were reported.

But the average positivity rate of coronavirus tests continued an upward climb, according to state data reported Monday. North Dakota's 14-day rolling test positivity rate rose for a seventh straight day, to 7.74% -- the highest since mid-October. A week ago, the reported rate was at 5.64%. The state target is less than 5%, a threshold not met since mid-August, after which cases of the highly contagious delta variant of the virus began spiking. Omicron cases are now also on the increase.

The Health Department's vaccine dashboard on Monday showed only 322 new COVID-19 cases. But they came from just 1,753 tests processed Sunday, and the state calculated a positivity rate of 18.74%.

Active cases stood at 1,629 statewide, the lowest total since 1,508 cases were reported on Aug. 23. Nearly one-fourth of Monday's active cases were in Burleigh-Morton counties.

There were 129 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals Monday. The most recent state data showed about 9% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 7% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had two available staffed general care beds but no ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius Health had no staffed inpatient beds but one available ICU bed.

There have been 175,100 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, with 171,459 recoveries, 6,977 hospitalizations and 2,012 deaths.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Agency data on Tuesday showed 63.7% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 56.6%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. About 20% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.