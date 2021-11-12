Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota drop; delta presence remains strong

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota declined on Friday after a weeklong increase, and state health officials didn't report any virus-related deaths for the first time in four days.

Active cases statewide dropped by 221 from Thursday, to 3,644; they dropped in Burleigh-Morton counties by 38, to 688.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard showed 406 newly confirmed cases, but the 14-day rolling average test positivity rate dropped below 7% for the first time in nearly three weeks. The state target is less than 5%.

COVID-19 hospitalizations ticked up, to 157. About 8% of staffed inpatient beds were available statewide and about 3% of intensive care unit beds were open, according to the most recent state data. CHI St. Alexius Health in Bismarck had two available staffed general care beds but no ICU beds; Sanford Health Bismarck continued to have no available beds listed in either category.

North Dakota has confirmed 154,451 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, with 149,003 recoveries, 6,152 hospitalizations and 1,804 deaths.

Delta dominance

COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations all have spiked in recent months due to the onset of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Confirmed delta cases in North Dakota rose by 364 over the past week, to 2,393, according to Kirby Kruger, head of the Health Department's disease control division and forensic pathology section.

Delta has pushed out other variants previously identified in the state -- alpha, beta, gamma, epsilon and mu. In the past eight weeks there has been one additional case of alpha and no cases of the other variants.

North Dakota's state lab has identified 3,789 cases of the six variants, though the actual number is almost certainly higher than the data indicates, since only a fraction of virus test samples undergo the more complex process through which variants are determined.

There have been 300 hospitalizations and 44 deaths linked to variants in North Dakota; about two-thirds of each are linked to delta.

More information

The state's vaccine dashboard shows 56.2% of eligible North Dakota adults and 34.1% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated; 3.8% of children 5-11 have received an initial vaccine dose. Shots for that age group are just getting underway. North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S., according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

