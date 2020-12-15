Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota drop, but deaths rise

North Dakota health officials on Tuesday reported another steep drop in active COVID-19 cases, along with stable hospitalizations.

The state's pandemic death toll rose by 13, however -- including three new deaths in Burleigh-Morton counties -- and the daily positivity rate as calculated by the state ticked upward, to 7.53%.

The Department of Health reported 340 new cases out of 3,675 total tests, including 59 cases in Burleigh-Morton. That raised the state total to 88,393 cases since mid-March, with 83,995 recoveries and 1,170 deaths.

Active cases statewide declined by 362, to 3,230 -- a 68% drop from the recent high point in November, which occurred shortly after the state imposed a mask mandate and business capacity restrictions. Some people believe those measures have helped; others consider them an infringement on personal freedom.

Active cases in Burleigh-Morton on Tuesday stood at 643, down 71% from a month ago.

Hospitalizations statewide on Tuesday remained at 277. Hospitals in the state had 37 staffed intensive care unit beds and 347 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, both Sanford Health and CHI St. Alexius Health had four staffed ICU beds open. Both had 10 staffed non-ICU beds.