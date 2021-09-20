Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota drop below 3,000; 1 new death reported over weekend

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped below 3,000 on Monday after a typical weekend of light testing.

Active cases stood at 2,979, with 853 of them in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard.

Just 221 new virus cases were confirmed, but they came from only 1,991 tests completed Sunday and the state calculated a positivity rate of 11.4%. The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate remained above the target of less than 5%, at 6.37%. The high point for that rate was about 16% last November; the low point was about 1% this past July. The rate has been rising steadily in recent months due to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.

COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 133 over the weekend to 120 on Monday. The number of virus-related hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 surpassed 5,000 over the weekend -- roughly 1 in 150 North Dakotans.

