Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota drop below 3,000; 1 new death reported over weekend

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota dropped below 3,000 on Monday after a typical weekend of light testing.
Active cases stood at 2,979, with 853 of them in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard.
Just 221 new virus cases were confirmed, but they came from only 1,991 tests completed Sunday and the state calculated a positivity rate of 11.4%. The state's 14-day rolling average test positivity rate remained above the target of less than 5%, at 6.37%. The high point for that rate was about 16% last November; the low point was about 1% this past July. The rate has been rising steadily in recent months due to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus.
COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped from 133 over the weekend to 120 on Monday. The number of virus-related hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 surpassed 5,000 over the weekend -- roughly 1 in 150 North Dakotans.
State data showed 225 available staffed inpatient beds and 11 available intensive care unit beds statewide. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had six available staffed inpatient beds and CHI St. Alexius Health had four. Neither had any available ICU beds listed.
North Dakota has confirmed 126,018 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, with 121,453 recoveries, 5,005 hospitalizations and 1,586 deaths. No new deaths were reported Monday but one was reported over the weekend. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths, but the dashboard death totals for Burleigh County (210) and Morton County (104) did not change.
More information
The state's vaccine dashboard shows 52.5% of eligible North Dakota adults and 29.3% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated. People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all but two of North Dakota's 53 counties, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings. Burleigh and Morton counties both are in the high category.
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.