Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota drop below 2,000, while virus-related deaths approach 2,000

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota over the Christmas holiday weekend fell below 2,000 for the first time in four months, though the amount of testing also dropped significantly.

The Health Department's coronavirus dashboard on Monday showed 1,858 active cases statewide with 373 in Burleigh-Morton counties. The statewide total was the lowest since a reported 1,843 on Aug. 25, and less than half the recent reported high of 4,490 cases on Oct. 7. The Burleigh-Morton total on that day stood at 1,207.

The late-year spike was due to the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, which also pushed up deaths and hospitalizations.

No new deaths have been reported since Friday, leaving the state's pandemic death toll four short of 2,000. However, that's likely because of a lag in reporting by hospitals due to the holiday, according to Health Department spokeswoman Marie Moe.

"There will be additional deaths reported today," she said Monday.

There were 104 COVID-19 patients in North Dakota hospitals on Monday, the lowest reported total since Sept. 15. The recent peak was 211, reported on Oct. 11.

The most recent state data showed about 10% of staffed inpatient beds available statewide and about 12% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had four available staffed general care beds and one open ICU bed; CHI St. Alexius Health had no available inpatient beds but one ICU bed.

There have been 171,546 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota since the pandemic began in March 2020, including 118 new cases reported Monday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 10.79% from 1,161 tests completed Sunday. The 14-day rolling rate was at 5.64%, edging closer to the state target of less than 5%. That hasn't been met since mid-August, but the rate has steadily declined from a recent reported high point of 7.66% on Dec. 3.

There have been 167,692 COVID-19 recoveries and 6,873 virus-related hospitalizations in North Dakota during the pandemic.

The state often revises the numbers it posts daily on its dashboard, so data for previous dates often is different from what was reported on that day.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data on Monday showed 63.5% of North Dakota adults being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 56.3%.

The CDC recommends COVID-19 booster shots for all adults. Just under 20% of North Dakotans have received a third dose of vaccine, according to state data that does not distinguish between how many received a third dose because they are immunocompromised and how many received a general booster dose.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Slope, Bowman, Steele and Burke, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

