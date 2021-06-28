 Skip to main content
Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota drop below 150; hospitalizations remain low
Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota drop below 150; hospitalizations remain low

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have declined for six straight days, and the total dropped below 150 over the weekend.

The state's coronavirus dashboard on Monday showed 144 active cases statewide and just 39 in Burleigh-Morton counties. A month ago, they totaled nearly 500 statewide and about 100 in the two counties.

State officials confirmed just five new virus cases on Monday, from 324 tests processed Sunday. The state calculated a positivity rate of 1.55%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.54% -- well within the target range of less than 5%.

Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota in March 2020, there have been 110,666 confirmed virus cases statewide, with 108,994 recoveries, 1,528 deaths and 4,346 hospitalizations. Fourteen COVID-19 patients remained hospitalized Monday. That figure has been relatively stable the past couple of weeks. No new deaths were reported.

More than 622,200 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 91,500 doses in Burleigh-Morton, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 48% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 14.6% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.

A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

