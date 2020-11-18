Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota drop below 10,000; 16 more deaths reported

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota on Wednesday were below 10,000 for the first time in 12 days, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations dropped a second straight day.

The Department of Health reported 16 new coronavirus-related deaths, however, raising the state's pandemic total to 785 -- nearly one-fourth of them in Burleigh and Morton counties.

The new deaths of people ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s included three in Burleigh and one in Morton, along with victims in six other counties.

Health officials reported 1,275 new COVID-19 cases, including 191 in Burleigh and 68 in Morton, raising the state total to 67,230. Active cases statewide dropped a fourth straight day, to 9,977, including 1,940 in Burleigh-Morton.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations dropped by seven, to 297. Statewide, there were 16 staffed intensive care beds open and 179 non-ICU beds, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one staffed ICU bed available and CHI St. Alexius Health had none. Both had six non-ICU staffed beds open.

