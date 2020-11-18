Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota drop below 10,000; 16 more deaths reported

Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota on Wednesday were below 10,000 for the first time in 12 days, and coronavirus-related hospitalizations dropped a second straight day.
The Department of Health reported 16 new coronavirus-related deaths, however, raising the state's pandemic total to 785 -- nearly one-fourth of them in Burleigh and Morton counties.
The new deaths of people ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s included three in Burleigh and one in Morton, along with victims in six other counties.
Health officials reported 1,275 new COVID-19 cases, including 191 in Burleigh and 68 in Morton, raising the state total to 67,230. Active cases statewide dropped a fourth straight day, to 9,977, including 1,940 in Burleigh-Morton.
Coronavirus-related hospitalizations dropped by seven, to 297. Statewide, there were 16 staffed intensive care beds open and 179 non-ICU beds, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one staffed ICU bed available and CHI St. Alexius Health had none. Both had six non-ICU staffed beds open.
Support Local Journalism
There have been 56,468 recoveries statewide since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March and 2,307 hospitalizations. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 328,910 and total tests number 1,033,592, including 8,488 completed Tuesday.
Risk levels
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38NiT4r and https://bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at https://www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.