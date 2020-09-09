Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota drop again; state reports 157th death

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped again in both North Dakota and the Bismarck-Mandan region on Wednesday despite an uptick in testing.
Hospitalizations dropped for a second straight day, but the Department of Health confirmed another coronavirus-related death -- a Ward County man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions.
There were 2,220 active cases of coronavirus statewide, the third straight day of a drop since Sunday's record of 2,653. Combined active cases in Burleigh-Morton also dropped for the third consecutive day, to 528, down from 597 on Sunday.
Burleigh continued to lead the state, however, with 403 active cases. Burleigh and Morton also remain in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
Health officials reported 239 new COVID-19 cases in 25 counties, including 49 in Burleigh and 11 in Morton, raising the state total since the start of the pandemic to 14,110. Eight North Dakota counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, 13 are in the blue "new normal" level, and 32 are in the green or "low" risk level. The county risk levels are reviewed weekly. Gov. Doug Burgum on Wednesday said there will be no changes this week.
There have been 11,733 recoveries statewide, with 611 hospitalizations, according to the state. Fifty-three people remained in the hospital Wednesday, down 10 from the previous day. There have been 157 deaths.
The number of people in North Dakota tested for coronavirus at least once is at 212,959 and total tests number 511,730, including 3,167 tests completed Tuesday. That was up from 1,431 on Monday. Testing typically drops off on weekends and holidays. The most tests handled in one day during the pandemic is 7,898.
For more detailed information on county risk levels and on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
