Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota drop again; state reports 157th death

Active cases of COVID-19 dropped again in both North Dakota and the Bismarck-Mandan region on Wednesday despite an uptick in testing.

Hospitalizations dropped for a second straight day, but the Department of Health confirmed another coronavirus-related death -- a Ward County man in his 60s with underlying medical conditions.

There were 2,220 active cases of coronavirus statewide, the third straight day of a drop since Sunday's record of 2,653. Combined active cases in Burleigh-Morton also dropped for the third consecutive day, to 528, down from 597 on Sunday.

Burleigh continued to lead the state, however, with 403 active cases. Burleigh and Morton also remain in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.