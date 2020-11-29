Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota down by one-third over the week

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota declined for a seventh straight day Sunday, dropping below 7,000.
But coronavirus-related hospitalizations continued to climb, and the state Department of Health reported two new deaths in Burleigh County.
There were 6,837 active cases statewide, down by one-third from a week ago. Burleigh and Morton counties had 1,373 active cases, also down by a third over the week.
Hospitalizations rose for a four straight day, to 323, just nine below the state's pandemic high. Hospitals across the state had 19 staffed intensive care unit beds and 258 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data available. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one staffed ICU bed open and CHI St. Alexius Health had two. Sanford had one staffed non-ICU bed and CHI St. Alexius had seven.
Health officials reported 725 new cases of COVID-19, including 130 in Burleigh and 33 in Morton. There have been 78,658 cases confirmed in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, 70,091 recoveries, 2,667 hospitalizations and 920 deaths, including five new victims reported Sunday. Two Burleigh County men in their 60s were among them.
The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 348,939 and total tests number 1,136,484, including 9,748 completed Sunday.
More information
A statewide mask mandate is in effect, along with enforced capacity restrictions for bars, restaurants, and various event venues. Violations could be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail. For more information, go to www.bit.ly/38NiT4r and www.bit.ly/3kDdVtb.
All North Dakota counties are in the orange "high risk" level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. Information on COVID-19 in K-12 schools is at www.health.nd.gov/k-12-school-dashboard. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
