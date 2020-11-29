Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota down by one-third over the week

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota declined for a seventh straight day Sunday, dropping below 7,000.

But coronavirus-related hospitalizations continued to climb, and the state Department of Health reported two new deaths in Burleigh County.

There were 6,837 active cases statewide, down by one-third from a week ago. Burleigh and Morton counties had 1,373 active cases, also down by a third over the week.

Hospitalizations rose for a four straight day, to 323, just nine below the state's pandemic high. Hospitals across the state had 19 staffed intensive care unit beds and 258 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data available. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had one staffed ICU bed open and CHI St. Alexius Health had two. Sanford had one staffed non-ICU bed and CHI St. Alexius had seven.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Health officials reported 725 new cases of COVID-19, including 130 in Burleigh and 33 in Morton. There have been 78,658 cases confirmed in North Dakota since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, 70,091 recoveries, 2,667 hospitalizations and 920 deaths, including five new victims reported Sunday. Two Burleigh County men in their 60s were among them.