Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota decline for 10th straight day

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have declined for 10 consecutive days and are at a level not seen since the early days of the pandemic last year.
Active cases statewide on Monday were at 206, with 50 in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard. As a comparison, reported active cases in the state peaked last November at 11,656.
The Health Department confirmed just five new virus cases from 290 tests completed Sunday, a day that typically sees little testing. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 1.93%. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Sunday stood at 2.03%, in the target range of less than 5%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 110,571 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 108,842 recoveries, 1,523 deaths and 4,344 hospitalizations. The dashboard on Monday showed no newly confirmed deaths and 19 hospitalizations.
Just under 616,000 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 90,700 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 47.5% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 13.2% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.