Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota decline for 10th straight day

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have declined for 10 consecutive days and are at a level not seen since the early days of the pandemic last year.

Active cases statewide on Monday were at 206, with 50 in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard. As a comparison, reported active cases in the state peaked last November at 11,656.

The Health Department confirmed just five new virus cases from 290 tests completed Sunday, a day that typically sees little testing. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 1.93%. The statewide 14-day rolling average test positivity rate as of Sunday stood at 2.03%, in the target range of less than 5%.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 110,571 confirmed COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 108,842 recoveries, 1,523 deaths and 4,344 hospitalizations. The dashboard on Monday showed no newly confirmed deaths and 19 hospitalizations.