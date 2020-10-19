Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota continue to set records; 2 more Burleigh deaths reported

Active cases of COVID-19 have climbed to a new high in North Dakota for a 12th straight day.

More than one-third of the 5,837 active cases are in Burleigh and Cass counties, both of which saw significant numbers of new cases reported Monday -- 115 in Burleigh and 218 in Cass, home to Fargo.

The state Department of Health also reported two more deaths in Burleigh -- men in their 40s and 70s with underlying medical conditions. Their deaths and those of a Hettinger County woman in her 80s and a Towner County man in his 100s, both with underlying conditions, brought the state's pandemic death toll to 408.

Health officials reported 662 new virus cases. There were 153 hospitalizations, also a record. There were 263 available staffed inpatient beds plus 25 intensive care unit beds in North Dakota on Monday, according to state data. There were 11 available staffed beds plus one ICU bed in Bismarck: 10 beds but no ICU at CHI St. Alexius Health, and one bed plus one ICU at Sanford Health.

Statewide, there have been 32,637 cases since the onset of the pandemic in mid-March, 26,392 recoveries and 1,267 hospitalizations. The number of state residents tested for coronavirus at least once is at 272,737 and total tests number 770,510, including 8,452 handled Sunday.