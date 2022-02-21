Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota at lowest level in half a year; hospitalizations drop below 100

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota have plummeted to their lowest level in six months, just one month after soaring to a pandemic high.

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard showed 1,337 active cases Monday, the lowest reported total since 1,231 on Aug. 18. Cases began increasing in North Dakota last fall due to the onset of the delta variant of the virus, then spiked early this year when omicron -- an even more contagious variant -- outmuscled delta.

Active cases hit a state record at 11,991 reported Jan. 22. They've since steadily declined. Monday's low total likely was partially due to a typical drop in testing over the weekend -- only 616 tests were processed Sunday, resulting in 60 new virus cases. But omicron is waning around the country. Health officials say it's running out of people to infect.

Modeling by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a dramatic tailing off of new COVID-19 cases both nationally and in North Dakota. The state has seen its 14-day rolling test positivity rate nosedive from a pandemic high of 19.69% to 8.63% in less than a month. The state target is less than 5%, which was last met in August.

Federal modeling suggests the same declining trends for COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations. Both of those categories have seen increases due to omicron, but not to the level of the rise in cases, given that omicron generally causes milder symptoms than delta.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in North Dakota peaked at 332 on Nov. 16, 2020, before vaccines. During the delta wave they rose to a high of 211 reported Oct. 11. During omicron they hit 184 on Jan. 31. On Monday, they were at 94, the lowest total since early September.

The most recent state data showed about 11.5% of staffed inpatient hospital beds available statewide and about 9% of intensive care unit beds open. In Bismarck, CHI St. Alexius Health had eight open general care beds and two available ICU beds; Sanford Health had one inpatient bed but no ICU beds.

No new virus-related deaths were reported Monday or Sunday. Two deaths were reported on Saturday's dashboard. The state no longer publicly reports the county, sex and age range of newly confirmed deaths. The dashboard death total for Burleigh County increased by one, to 296; Morton County's total remained at 140. The total for state-leading Cass County, home to Fargo, rose by one, to 325.

North Dakota saw a spike in deaths late last year and early this year amid the delta wave, but deaths have declined this month. There have been 47 so far in February, less than half of January's total.

There have been 2,174 virus-related deaths in North Dakota during the pandemic that began in March 2020. There have been 236,955 confirmed virus cases in the past two years, with 233,444 recoveries and 7,755 hospitalizations.

The state case data includes only clinically verified tests. Results of in-home tests that recently became widely available are not required to be reported to the state and are thus not included in the totals.

Pandemic records are based off the Health Department's daily reports. The agency often revises data on its dashboard later based on updated information.

More information

North Dakota continues to have one of the worst COVID-19 vaccination rates in the country, according to the CDC. Agency data shows 65.1% of adults in the state being fully vaccinated. The rate for all vaccine-eligible people in the state -- age 5 and older -- is 58.5%. The national averages are 74.8% and 68.8%, respectively.

The CDC also recommends COVID-19 booster shots for people ages 12 and older. In North Dakota, 41.4% of people in that age group have received a booster. The national rate is 44.7%.

The coronavirus transmission risk is considered substantial or high in all of North Dakota's 53 counties except Grant, Sheridan, Renville and Burke, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker website. The CDC recommends people in those risk categories wear masks in public indoor settings.

People can go to https://www.ndvax.org or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. That site also lists where free at-home test kits are being offered. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus. For more information on coronavirus variants, go to https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/transmission/variant.html.

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

