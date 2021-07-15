Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota at highest point in a month

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota rose again on Thursday and hit the 200 mark for the first time in about a month.
The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard shows that active cases have jumped by nearly one-third since the start of the workweek. They're still relatively low -- reported active cases peaked in North Dakota at 11,656 last Nov. 11 -- but health officials around the country are expressing concern about rising case numbers as the new delta variant spreads and vaccination rates lag.
North Dakota's state lab has confirmed 20 cases of the delta variant in the three weeks since it was first detected in the state, along with 1,256 cases of four other variants. Coronavirus vaccinations in the state plateaued weeks ago and remain under 50% of the adult population. Health experts believe a minimum 70% is needed for herd immunity.
Thursday's state dashboard identified 32 new COVID-19 cases from 2,098 tests processed Wednesday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 1.59%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.58%, in the target range of less than 5%.
Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, there have been 110,958 confirmed virus cases in North Dakota, with 109,222 recoveries, 1,536 deaths and 4,364 hospitalizations. Ten COVID-19 patients remained in a hospital Thursday. No new deaths were confirmed.
Nearly 633,900 total doses of the three available COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in North Dakota, with about 92,900 doses in Burleigh-Morton counties, according to the state's vaccine dashboard. It shows 48.7% of eligible North Dakota adults are considered fully vaccinated; 17.1% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
More information
A list of free COVID-19 testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them. For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.