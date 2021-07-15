Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota at highest point in a month

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota rose again on Thursday and hit the 200 mark for the first time in about a month.

The state Health Department's coronavirus dashboard shows that active cases have jumped by nearly one-third since the start of the workweek. They're still relatively low -- reported active cases peaked in North Dakota at 11,656 last Nov. 11 -- but health officials around the country are expressing concern about rising case numbers as the new delta variant spreads and vaccination rates lag.

North Dakota's state lab has confirmed 20 cases of the delta variant in the three weeks since it was first detected in the state, along with 1,256 cases of four other variants. Coronavirus vaccinations in the state plateaued weeks ago and remain under 50% of the adult population. Health experts believe a minimum 70% is needed for herd immunity.

Thursday's state dashboard identified 32 new COVID-19 cases from 2,098 tests processed Wednesday. State officials calculated a positivity rate of 1.59%, and a 14-day rolling average test positivity rate of 1.58%, in the target range of less than 5%.