Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota at highest level in weeks

State health officials on Thursday reported nearly 200 new cases of COVID-19, and active cases of the coronavirus disease rose to their highest level in more than a month.

Active cases statewide stood at 888, an increase of 94 from the previous day and the highest reported level since Feb. 5. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties rose to 95, the highest regional level in three weeks.

The 199 new cases that the Health Department reported statewide came from 9,034 tests completed Wednesday -- a relatively high number. The state calculated a daily positivity rate of 3.17%, which is relatively low.

Health officials also reported the state's 1,465th coronavirus-related death, and an uptick in current hospitalizations to 21.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota a year ago, there have been 102,198 confirmed cases, with 99,845 recoveries and 3,921 hospitalizations. Nearly 359,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since they became available in the state in mid-December.

More information