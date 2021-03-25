Active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota at highest level in weeks

State health officials on Thursday reported nearly 200 new cases of COVID-19, and active cases of the coronavirus disease rose to their highest level in more than a month.
Active cases statewide stood at 888, an increase of 94 from the previous day and the highest reported level since Feb. 5. Active cases in Burleigh-Morton counties rose to 95, the highest regional level in three weeks.
The 199 new cases that the Health Department reported statewide came from 9,034 tests completed Wednesday -- a relatively high number. The state calculated a daily positivity rate of 3.17%, which is relatively low.
Health officials also reported the state's 1,465th coronavirus-related death, and an uptick in current hospitalizations to 21.
Since the onset of the pandemic in North Dakota a year ago, there have been 102,198 confirmed cases, with 99,845 recoveries and 3,921 hospitalizations. Nearly 359,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since they became available in the state in mid-December.
All North Dakota counties are in the green "low" risk level on the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines coronavirus-related protocols in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. Those protocols are not enforced. For more information, go to https://bit.ly/38npUYV.
The state's COVID-19 Smart Restart County Analysis data dashboard can be accessed at www.health.nd.gov/healthmetrics. A list of free testing offered by local public health units is at health.nd.gov/covidtesting. A list of vaccine priority groups can be found at https://www.health.nd.gov/covid-19-vaccine-priority-groups. People can go to health.nd.gov/covidvaccinelocator or call 866-207-2880 to see where COVID-19 vaccine is available near them.
For more detailed information on coronavirus in North Dakota, go to www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.