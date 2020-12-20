Active COVID-19 cases in Bismarck region drop to lowest level in 4 months

Active cases of COVID-19 in the Bismarck region dropped below 500 on Sunday to the lowest level in four months, and the state Department of Health reported another drop in active cases statewide and no new coronavirus-related deaths.

Active cases declined to 2,795 statewide and to 487 in Burleigh-Morton counties. The regional total was the lowest since Aug. 20. State officials and many health experts attribute the drop in part to a statewide mask mandate and business capacity restrictions in place since mid-November. Some people view the measures as infringements on personal freedom.

Health officials reported 257 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota -- just 31 in Burleigh-Morton -- raising the state total to 90,039, with 86,013 recoveries, 1,231 deaths and 3,394 hospitalizations.

Coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Sunday rose by two, to 156. Hospitals in the state had 24 staffed intensive care unit beds and 362 non-ICU beds available, according to the most recent state data. In Bismarck, Sanford Health had two available staffed ICU beds, and CHI St. Alexius Health had none. Sanford had 10 staffed non-ICU beds; CHI St. Alexius had 16.

