Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise again in North Dakota

Active cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota reached a record Monday, along with coronavirus-related hospitalizations.
The state's Department of Health reported 287 diagnoses in 35 counties from 3,336 tests, bringing active cases to a record 3,210.
The department also reported Rolette County's fourth death of a person with COVID-19, a man in his 80s with underlying health conditions. Total deaths stand at 193.
New cases include 41 in Burleigh County, which has 611 active cases, and 16 in neighboring Morton County, which has 251 active cases.
Burleigh leads the state's 53 counties in active cases, followed by Cass, Stark, Grand Forks and Morton.
A record 87 people were hospitalized Monday in the state, including 23 in intensive care beds. The virus has hospitalized 730 people in the state since mid-March.
State and private labs have processed 585,970 tests of 229,511 North Dakota residents, 18,244 of whom have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Recoveries total 14,841.
Burleigh and Morton counties are in the yellow "moderate" risk level, which is in the middle of the state's five-level color-coded system. The risk level determines what sort of coronavirus-related protocols are in place under the ND Smart Restart Plan for everything from businesses to family gatherings. The protocols are not enforced.
Six other North Dakota counties are at yellow, 13 are in the blue "new normal" level, and 32 are in the green or "low" risk level. The state reviews the county risk levels on a weekly basis.
